Tripod to post 5-8% revenue growth in 3Q16, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Tripod Technology is expected to report revenue growth of 5-8% sequentially for the third quarter of 2016 driven by rising HDI board demand for mobile devices, according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

In addition, Tripod is looking to further expand its business in the car electronics sector, which will buoy its profit performance. Revenues generated from the car electronics segment are expected to account for more than 20% of Tripod's total revenues in 2016 compared with 17% in 2015, the report quoted market sources as saying. Tripod's profits for 2016 will likely hit a five-year high, the report added.

In response, Tripod said it does not provide revenue and profit guidance.

Tripod has reported net profits for the first half of 2016 increased 28.9% from a year earlier to NT$1.37 billion (US$43 million), with EPS reaching NT$2.60. The company posted revenues of NT$24.39 billion for the first seven months of 2016, up 1.4% on year.