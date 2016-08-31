Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
31°C
Tripod to post 5-8% revenue growth in 3Q16, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Tripod Technology is expected to report revenue growth of 5-8% sequentially for the third quarter of 2016 driven by rising HDI board demand for mobile devices, according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

In addition, Tripod is looking to further expand its business in the car electronics sector, which will buoy its profit performance. Revenues generated from the car electronics segment are expected to account for more than 20% of Tripod's total revenues in 2016 compared with 17% in 2015, the report quoted market sources as saying. Tripod's profits for 2016 will likely hit a five-year high, the report added.

In response, Tripod said it does not provide revenue and profit guidance.

Tripod has reported net profits for the first half of 2016 increased 28.9% from a year earlier to NT$1.37 billion (US$43 million), with EPS reaching NT$2.60. The company posted revenues of NT$24.39 billion for the first seven months of 2016, up 1.4% on year.

Realtime news

  • Hiwin Technologies expects robot business to begin to profit at end of 2016, says report

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:59

  • Acer sets up 2 subsidiaries to develop smart home and transportation devices

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:58

  • Thermal module maker AVC reports earnings for July

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:50

  • Connector maker Alltop posts EPS NT$2.55 for January-July period

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 20:48

  • VMware unveils Cross-Cloud Architecture, Cloud Foundation at VMworld 2016

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:38

  • LG Electronics to launch 38-inch 21:9 Ultra Wide LCD monitor

    Before Going to Press | Aug 30, 19:31

Pause
 | 
View more
IFSEC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link