Acer sees August revenues drop on year
MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.974 billion (US$604.33 million) for August 2016, representing a 10.96% increase on month and 9.64% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$148.539 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 10.54% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Acer totaled NT$263.49 billion in consolidated revenues, down 20.11% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.66% and finished at NT$15.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

18,974

11%

(9.6%)

148,539

(10.5%)

Jul-16

17,099

(31%)

1.3%

129,565

(10.7%)

Jun-16

24,767

42.9%

(6.8%)

112,466

(12.2%)

May-16

17,329

23.3%

(1.9%)

87,699

(13.7%)

Apr-16

14,054

(42.1%)

(11.2%)

70,370

(16.2%)

Mar-16

24,264

50%

(1.9%)

56,316

(17.3%)

Feb-16

16,175

1.9%

(21.7%)

32,051

(26.1%)

Jan-16

15,876

(29.7%)

(30.1%)

15,876

(30.1%)

Dec-15

22,590

(3.4%)

(22.1%)

263,490

(20.1%)

Nov-15

23,380

6.1%

(17.9%)

240,900

(19.9%)

Oct-15

22,043

(25.1%)

(21.9%)

217,520

(20.1%)

Sep-15

29,445

40.2%

(5.3%)

195,477

(19.9%)

Aug-15

20,998

24.4%

(29.7%)

166,032

(22.1%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

