Acer sees August revenues drop on year

MOPS, September 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.974 billion (US$604.33 million) for August 2016, representing a 10.96% increase on month and 9.64% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$148.539 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 10.54% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Acer totaled NT$263.49 billion in consolidated revenues, down 20.11% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.66% and finished at NT$15.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 18,974 11% (9.6%) 148,539 (10.5%) Jul-16 17,099 (31%) 1.3% 129,565 (10.7%) Jun-16 24,767 42.9% (6.8%) 112,466 (12.2%) May-16 17,329 23.3% (1.9%) 87,699 (13.7%) Apr-16 14,054 (42.1%) (11.2%) 70,370 (16.2%) Mar-16 24,264 50% (1.9%) 56,316 (17.3%) Feb-16 16,175 1.9% (21.7%) 32,051 (26.1%) Jan-16 15,876 (29.7%) (30.1%) 15,876 (30.1%) Dec-15 22,590 (3.4%) (22.1%) 263,490 (20.1%) Nov-15 23,380 6.1% (17.9%) 240,900 (19.9%) Oct-15 22,043 (25.1%) (21.9%) 217,520 (20.1%) Sep-15 29,445 40.2% (5.3%) 195,477 (19.9%) Aug-15 20,998 24.4% (29.7%) 166,032 (22.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016