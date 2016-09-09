Acer sees August revenues drop on year

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$18.974 billion (US$604.33 million) for August 2016, representing a 10.96% increase on month and 9.64% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$148.539 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 10.54% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Acer totaled NT$263.49 billion in consolidated revenues, down 20.11% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 0.66% and finished at NT$15.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 9, 2016.
Acer: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Aug-16
|
18,974
|
11%
|
(9.6%)
|
148,539
|
(10.5%)
Jul-16
|
17,099
|
(31%)
|
1.3%
|
129,565
|
(10.7%)
Jun-16
|
24,767
|
42.9%
|
(6.8%)
|
112,466
|
(12.2%)
May-16
|
17,329
|
23.3%
|
(1.9%)
|
87,699
|
(13.7%)
Apr-16
|
14,054
|
(42.1%)
|
(11.2%)
|
70,370
|
(16.2%)
Mar-16
|
24,264
|
50%
|
(1.9%)
|
56,316
|
(17.3%)
Feb-16
|
16,175
|
1.9%
|
(21.7%)
|
32,051
|
(26.1%)
Jan-16
|
15,876
|
(29.7%)
|
(30.1%)
|
15,876
|
(30.1%)
Dec-15
|
22,590
|
(3.4%)
|
(22.1%)
|
263,490
|
(20.1%)
Nov-15
|
23,380
|
6.1%
|
(17.9%)
|
240,900
|
(19.9%)
Oct-15
|
22,043
|
(25.1%)
|
(21.9%)
|
217,520
|
(20.1%)
Sep-15
|
29,445
|
40.2%
|
(5.3%)
|
195,477
|
(19.9%)
Aug-15
|
20,998
|
24.4%
|
(29.7%)
|
166,032
|
(22.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016