WPG August revenues reach 8-month high
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

IC distributor WPG has announced consolidated revenues of NT$46.99 billion (US$1.5 billion) for August 2016, up 7.2% sequentially and hitting the highest levels since December 2015.

WPG credited the revenue growth to strong shipments for smartphones and car electronics products.

WPG's revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$346.59 billion, rising 7.8% on year.

WPG saw its second-quarter revenues increase 10.1% sequentially to NT$133.76 billion, while operating profits climbed to an all-time high of NT$2.4 billion. Net profits for the quarter came to NT$1.55 billion or NT$0.94 a share.

WPG posted net profits of NT$3.12 billion for the first half of 2016, up 21.5% on year, with EPS arriving at NT$1.88.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Aug-16

46,985

7.2%

1.7%

346,586

7.8%

Jul-16

43,821

(4.4%)

2.2%

299,600

8.8%

Jun-16

45,837

1.3%

8.9%

255,779

10%

May-16

45,233

4.8%

9.1%

209,942

10.3%

Apr-16

43,180

(3.5%)

5.6%

164,709

10.6%

Mar-16

44,761

45.2%

11%

121,528

12.5%

Feb-16

30,820

(32.9%)

15.2%

76,768

13.4%

Jan-16

45,948

(4.2%)

12.2%

45,948

12.2%

Dec-15

47,944

(0.2%)

21.4%

515,599

14%

Nov-15

48,042

3%

25.1%

467,655

13.2%

Oct-15

46,639

(9.3%)

19%

419,613

12%

Sep-15

51,414

11.3%

20.2%

372,974

11.2%

Aug-15

46,211

7.8%

21%

321,560

9.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

