WPG August revenues reach 8-month high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

IC distributor WPG has announced consolidated revenues of NT$46.99 billion (US$1.5 billion) for August 2016, up 7.2% sequentially and hitting the highest levels since December 2015.

WPG credited the revenue growth to strong shipments for smartphones and car electronics products.

WPG's revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$346.59 billion, rising 7.8% on year.

WPG saw its second-quarter revenues increase 10.1% sequentially to NT$133.76 billion, while operating profits climbed to an all-time high of NT$2.4 billion. Net profits for the quarter came to NT$1.55 billion or NT$0.94 a share.

WPG posted net profits of NT$3.12 billion for the first half of 2016, up 21.5% on year, with EPS arriving at NT$1.88.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Aug-16 46,985 7.2% 1.7% 346,586 7.8% Jul-16 43,821 (4.4%) 2.2% 299,600 8.8% Jun-16 45,837 1.3% 8.9% 255,779 10% May-16 45,233 4.8% 9.1% 209,942 10.3% Apr-16 43,180 (3.5%) 5.6% 164,709 10.6% Mar-16 44,761 45.2% 11% 121,528 12.5% Feb-16 30,820 (32.9%) 15.2% 76,768 13.4% Jan-16 45,948 (4.2%) 12.2% 45,948 12.2% Dec-15 47,944 (0.2%) 21.4% 515,599 14% Nov-15 48,042 3% 25.1% 467,655 13.2% Oct-15 46,639 (9.3%) 19% 419,613 12% Sep-15 51,414 11.3% 20.2% 372,974 11.2% Aug-15 46,211 7.8% 21% 321,560 9.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016