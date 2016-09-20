Taipei, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 12:57 (GMT+8)
WPG 3Q16 revenues to rise up to 10%, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 20 September 2016]

IC distributor WPG is expected to post revenue growth of up to 10% sequentially in the third quarter of 2016, a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report quoted market watchers as saying.

WPG's third-quarter revenues are also likely to exceed its current quarterly record of NT$142.6 billion (US$4.54 billion) generated in the fourth quarter of 2015, the report indicated.

WPG has responded saying it does not comment on financial estimates made by market watchers.

Strong shipments for smartphones and car electronics products boosted WPG's August revenues to NT$46.99 billion, the highest monthly levels thus far for 2016. WPG's revenues for the first eight months of year totaled NT$346.59 billion, rising 7.8% from the same period in 2015.


