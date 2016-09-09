Motech, TSEC see decreased August revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries' August consolidated revenues slipped 9.29% sequentially and 21.9% on year to NT$1.774 billion (US$55.9 million), while fellow maker TSEC reported consolidated revenues of NT$577 million, falling 6.86% sequentially and 17.93% on year.

The decreases in August consolidated revenues were due to continual drops in solar cell prices, the makers said.

Motech's consolidated revenues of NT$22.194 billion for January-August hiked 59.85% on year, while those of NT$5.4 billion for TSEC grew 17.03%.