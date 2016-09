Apple pulls in chip orders for new Apple Watch, say sources

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Apple has increased chip and component orders for its new Apple Watch Series 2 products with monthly shipment volumes for August and September both surpassing two million units, according to sources from the supply chain in Taiwan.

The strong pull-in orders indicate that Apple is still confident about the business outlook for its next-generation smartwatch despite dwindling sales momentum of the device globally, said the sources.