Merry Electronics sees revenues hit record high for third consecutive month in August
MOPS, September 5; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Handset-use audio component maker Merry Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.682 billion (US$53.0 million) for August, hitting a monthly record for the third consecutive month and also representing growth of 13.3% on month and 61.36% on year.
Accumulated 2016 revenues through August totaled NT$9.125 billion, increasing 25.32% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price rose NT$3.00 to close at NT$115.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 5 session.

Merry's stock price has rallied over 60% since June when it began to talk to take investment from China-based Luxshare Precision Industry. Instead of making equity investment in Merry, Luxshare actually took up a 51% stake in a Merry's subsidiary in Suzhou in August.

