Corning unveils Gorilla Glass SR+ for wearable devices

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Corning has unveiled Gorilla Glass SR+. Specifically designed for wearable devices, this new glass composite reduces visible scratches while delivering Gorilla Glass' toughness, optical clarity and touch sensitivity, according to the company.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass SR+ demonstrated scratch resistance approaching that of alternative luxury cover materials, while delivering up to 70% better damage resistance against impacts and 25% better surface reflection than those alternative materials, said Corning. Such step improvements in optical performance enable longer battery life and improved outdoor readability.

"In early 2015, Corning launched Project Phire with the goal of engineering glass-based solutions with the scratch resistance approaching luxury cover materials, combined with the superior damage resistance of Gorilla Glass," Scott Forester, director, innovation products, Corning Gorilla Glass, was cited as saying in a company press release. "Corning Gorilla SR+ delivers a superior combination of properties that is not available in any other material today - it is in a class of its own."

Corning said its Gorilla Glass has been used on more than 4.5 billion devices worldwide, including more than 1,800 product models across 40 major brands.

Corning said Gorilla Glass SR+ is commercially available and is expected to be on product models from leading global brands later this year.

Photo: Company