AWSC announces stock buyback
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 September 2016]

GaAs IC foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) has announced plans to repurchase five million shares, or 3.56% of the company's outstanding shares, at between NT$36 (US$1.13) and NT$78 per share from September 1 to October 31. The bought-back shares will be distributed to employees.

AWSC closed at NT$52.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on August 31, up NT$1.30 or 2.6%.

AWSC saw its July 2016 revenues fall to the lowest levels since March 2014. The company's cumulative 2016 revenues through July fell 33.7% from a year earlier to NT$1.66 billion.

AWSC reported net profits of NT$310 million for the first half of 2016, down 38% on year. EPS came to NT$2.21 compared with NT$3.66 during the same period in 2015.

