Notebook panels to be in tight supply in 2H16, says paper

Commercial Times, August 30; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Global supply of notebook-use panels will become tight in the second half of 2016 as Samsung Display and LG Display have been reducing output, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Samsung Display is expected to ship 18 million notebook-use panels in 2016, decreasing 12 million units on year, while LG Display will ship 42 million units, slipping 4-5 million units, the paper said. Due to tight supply, quotes for 13.3-, 14- and 15.6-inch notebook-use panels have hiked US$0.7-1.

Taiwan-based AU Optronics and Innolux will ship 36 million and 37.6 million notebook panels in 2016.