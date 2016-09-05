Apple reportedly hikes order volumes for new iPhone devices

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Apple reportedly has revised upward orders by 10% for parts and components needed for production of the new iPhone devices scheduled to be released on September 7, according to sources from the iPhone supply chain in Taiwan.

The hike in order volumes indicates that Apple still remains positive about replacement demand for new iPhones from existing iPhone users, said the sources, adding that Apple originally predicted that shipments of the new iPhone devices in the second half of 2016 will reach only 60% of iPhone shipments recorded in the year earlier period.

Shipments of iPhone 6s reached 30 million units a month on average in the second half of 2015, the sources noted.

However, some suppliers are still worried that the uplift in orders could be short lived as order volumes for new parts and components may start drifting down in the fourth quarter on seasonality, said the sources.