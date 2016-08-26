SPIL chairman calls for more open government policy

Julian Ho, Tokyo; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Packaging and testing company Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) chairman Bough Lin has urged Taiwan's government to create a more open investment environment for China-based IC companies since China will play a critical role in the world's IC manufacturing business over the next 10 years.

Taiwan should allow its IC industry to build a closer tie with its China-based counterpart by easing restrictions on investment from China in order to move forward, Lin indicated.

In addition to being a major market for semiconductors, China will also become the world's IC-making hub, Lin said. Though Taiwan remains ahead of China in terms of IC manufacturing, China-based players are aggressively enhancing their technological capability and expanding, Lin warned.

China's fabless IC sector has already surpassed Taiwan's in output value, and will continue to expand, Lin noted. Meanwhile, China-based system vendors have grown their brand awareness worldwide, Lin said.

Lin also commented that Taiwan-based chip firms are expected to work more closely with their Japan-based materials partners. For SPIL, though revenues generated from the Japan market account for only 1-2% of its total revenues, Japan is SPIL's important source of chipmaking materials, Lin said.

In response to recent rumors indicating China-based Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics (NFME) is mulling a takeover of Amkor Technology, Lin said the China market is big enough to accommodate 3-4 major backend service providers. With its huge domestic market and government being very supportive of local industries, it is logical to expect China-based players would intend to invest in its larger rivals, Lin indicated.

For SPIL, the company has entered into a merger agreement with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE). The pair has submitted applications with anti-trust authorities in China, Taiwan, the US and others seeking approval for their proposed merger slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2017.

SPIL chairman Bough Lin

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, August 2016