Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Tongfu Microelectronics to set up advanced IC backend plant in Xiamen, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

China-based Tongfu Microelectronics has struck a deal with the Xiamen Haicang District government to set up a manufacturing base for advanced packaging and testing services locally with investment totaling CNY7 billion (US$), according to a Chinese-language tech.sina.com report.

Tongfu Microelectronics' planned production base in Xiamen will initially focus on advanced backend technologies including bumping, wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip-chip (FC) and system-in-package (SiP), said the report. Construction of the plant will be divided into three phases.

Tongfu Microelectronics provides IC assembly and test services to the semiconductor industry worldwide, and is among the companies being financially supported by China's National Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund (known as the Big Fund).

Tongfu Microelectronics was formerly named Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics, which completed its acquisition of an 85% share of AMD's Penang, Malaysia and Suzhou, China ATMP (assembly, test, mark, and pack) facilities in the first half of 2016. Tongfu Microelectronics is currently among China's top-3 IC backend companies, and ranked eighth in the world.

Realtime news

  • CMOS image sensor sales to reach another record high in 2017, says IC Insights

    Bits + chips | 6h 38min ago

  • Imec looking to deepen partnerships with China-based chipmakers

    Bits + chips | 6h 43min ago

  • Qualcomm announces advanced fingerprint scanning and authentication technology

    Bits + chips | 6h 47min ago

  • Powerchip opens JV fab in China

    Bits + chips | 6h 49min ago

  • Powerchip eyeing orders from Illumina

    Before Going to Press | 7h 31min ago

  • MWC Asia 2017: Lenovo showcases next-generation Moto Z2 smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 7h 48min ago

  • Laster Tech expects LED automotive lighting module shipments to jump 100%

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Qualcomm expanding mobile chip offering for entry-level and mid-range smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 8h ago

  • MWC Asia 2017 opens, highlighting 5G technology

    Before Going to Press | 8h 18min ago

  • TSEC calls off plan to set up JV module plant

    Before Going to Press | 8h 36min ago

  • Taiwan market: Microsoft launches Surface Pro

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • China likely to become largest 5G market by 2025, says GSMA executive

    Before Going to Press | 9h 4min ago

  • ReneSolar to delist from NYSE

    Before Going to Press | 9h 31min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link