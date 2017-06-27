Tongfu Microelectronics to set up advanced IC backend plant in Xiamen, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

China-based Tongfu Microelectronics has struck a deal with the Xiamen Haicang District government to set up a manufacturing base for advanced packaging and testing services locally with investment totaling CNY7 billion (US$), according to a Chinese-language tech.sina.com report.

Tongfu Microelectronics' planned production base in Xiamen will initially focus on advanced backend technologies including bumping, wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip-chip (FC) and system-in-package (SiP), said the report. Construction of the plant will be divided into three phases.

Tongfu Microelectronics provides IC assembly and test services to the semiconductor industry worldwide, and is among the companies being financially supported by China's National Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund (known as the Big Fund).

Tongfu Microelectronics was formerly named Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics, which completed its acquisition of an 85% share of AMD's Penang, Malaysia and Suzhou, China ATMP (assembly, test, mark, and pack) facilities in the first half of 2016. Tongfu Microelectronics is currently among China's top-3 IC backend companies, and ranked eighth in the world.