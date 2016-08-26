Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 20:50 (GMT+8)
E Ink sees strong shipments for smart e-paper labels
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

E-paper maker E Ink Holdings (EIH) had cumulatively shipped 60 million smart e-paper labels as of the end of 2015 and expects the volume to reach 100 million units in 2016, according to company chairman and CEO Frank Ko.

Compared with traditional paper-based shelf labels, smart e-paper labels need much less time to change the content, see fewer man-made mistakes, and the cost is lower, Ko said. Many retail chains in Europe, such as Carrefour in France and Media Markt in Germany, and the US have adopted smart e-paper labels.

In addition smart e-paper labels used in retail operation, EIH has developed models for use in logistics operation and in baggage labels through cooperation with Germany-based vendor Rimowa, Ko indicated.

EIH has developed e-paper used in e-book readers with handwriting functionality. It is showcasing handwriting-enabled e-book readers DPT-S1 (13.3-inch) from Sony and Notepad (13.3-inch) from Taiwan-based Netronix as well as in-house-developed electronic notebook reference design Notetaking Turkey Solution at the Touch Taiwan 2016.

EIH is also exhibiting e-book readers from Amazon, Japan's Rakuten, and Deutche Telekom as well as 32- and 42-inch e-paper display boards and a 32-inch flexible e-paper display at the exhibition.

E Ink chairman and CEO Frank Ko
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, August 2016

