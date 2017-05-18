Taiwan market: Readmoo offers e-book reader mooInk

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Readmoo, the largest traditional Chinese e-book platform and channel in Taiwan, has announced the cooperation with e-book reader ODM Netronix and e-paper maker E Ink Holdings to offer mooInk, the first e-book reader to support traditional Chinese digital reading content in the Taiwan market.

For mooInk, Readmoo said it has raised funds through crowd-funding consulting company Backer-Founder and has received pre-orders for about 2,700 mooInk e-book readers, with shipments to begin in August 2017. Readmoo currently has about 60,000 traditional Chinese books in its library and keeps expanding the content.

Netronix ships more than one million e-book readers a year and has shipped over 10 million units cumulatively.