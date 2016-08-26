Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 20:52 (GMT+8)
Glass substrates in tight supply in 3Q16, says Corning Taiwan president
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Global supply of glass substrates for making display panels is tight in the third quarter of 2016 and this will help slow declines in glass substrate price, according to Daniel Tseng, president for Corning Display Technologies Taiwan.

The average size of LCD TVs will increase to 42-inch in 2016, Tseng said.

Corning is showcasing Gorilla Class 5, the latest of its cover glass, at the Touch Taiwan 2016 taking place in Taipei during August 24-26. Damage resistance for Gorilla Class 5 is nearly double that for Gorilla Class 4. Gorilla Glass 5 could survive drops from as high as 1.6 meters, according to Corning.

Corning is also exhibiting other glass products: Iris Glass, high-transmission glass for use as light-guide plates to facilitate design of edge-type backlit LCD TVs with thickness of below 5mm; Lotus NXT Glass, which is used in LTPS TFT-LCD and OLED manufacturing processes; Vibrant Glass, which is a decorative design technology; and semiconductor glass wafers.

Corning Taiwan president Daniel Tseng

Corning Display Technologies Taiwan president Daniel Tseng at Touch Taiwan 2016
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, August 2016

