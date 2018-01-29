TSMC to recoup 5nm fab investment when revenues reach NT$1.5 trillion

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) estimates its revenues will expand at a 5-10% CAGR in the next five years, and will be able to secure a return of the NT$500 billion (US$17.15 billion) investment in the 5nm fab after its annual revenues reach NT$1.5 trillion, compared to NT$977.45 billion for 2017.

TSMC has just broken ground for its 5nm fab, which is designed to have an annual capacity of processing over one million 12-inch wafers when all three phases of constuction are completed, according to the foundry house.

Presiding over the ground-breaking ceremony, TSMC chairman Morris Chang said the 5nm fab, dubbed Fab 18, in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) shows the company's commitments to technology advancements.

While many semiconductor firms started to give up developing advanced technologies 7-8 years ago, TSMC is now one of three players still aggressively pursuing technological advancements, with the 5nm fab being a concrete show of its commitment, he said.

He said TSMC is also committed to Taiwan by building the 5nm fab and planning to set up a 3nm one also in STSP. Chang also urged the Taiwan government to keep its promises to help TSMC address issues concerning land, water and power supplies to secure smooth construction and operation of the two fabs.

According to TSMC's schedules, the Phase-1 facility of the 5nm fab will start equipment installation in the first quarter of 2019 for volume production in early 2020. The Phase-2 will start construction in third-quarter 2018 for volume production in late 2020, and the Phase 3 construction is set for third-quarter 2019 before mass production in 2021. As to the 3nm fab, construction is slated to start in 2020.

