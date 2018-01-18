Wiwynn to increase manpower by 30-40%

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

White-box server and storage equipment maker Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron, will expand its workforce by 30-40% in 2018 in anticipation of increasing orders, according to company president Emily Hong.

Hong also revealed that Wiwynn will start serving a worldwide top-5 Internet service provider in 2018 and their cooperation has already reached the proof of concept (POC) phase.

Wiwynn debuted on Taiwan's over-the-counter (OTC) market in November 2017 and achieved revenues of NT$10.8 billion (US$363.2 million) in 2015, NT$31.74 billion in 2016 and NT$86.01 billion 2017

Hong is optimistic about Wiwynn's operation in 2018 and expects shipment growths for both its server and storage products.

Despite the rapidly growing revenues, Wiwynn's gross margin declined from 10.54% in 2015 to 5.39% in 2016.

Hong explained that Wiwynn's shipments since 2016 have been mainly composed of rack servers that carry a high portion of costs coming from components. If the component prices are able to go down as many market watchers have forecast, Wiwynn's gross margin will see a lot less pressure, she said.

Wiwynn shipped about 14,000-15,000 rack servers in 2017.

Its main competitor Quanta Computer has been focusing on developing its own server, storage and switch for its rack server solutions.

But Wiwynn will place its attention mainly on the server and storage product line, Hong said. Although Wiwynn originally had a plan to develop switch devices, but the plan has already been abolished and the company is now outsourcing related orders to outside partners, said Hong.

Hong noted that since switch device technologies are changing rather fast and existing top-of-rack (TOR) switches may be replaced with new systems in the near future, it is pointless for latecomer like Wiwynn to spend resources on developing the products. Another key factor Wiwynn has considered is that the switch market is rather small and most of Wiwynn's clients would pick switch devices from first-tier players such as Cisco or Juniper for their rack server orders instead of ones from white-box switch players like Accton Technology, making the white-box switch business a rather difficult market to expand.

Currently, in a rack server solution, 60% of the overall costs are from the server system, 30% from the storage and 10% from the switch. With the switch only accounting for a small percentage of the costs, the motivation for clients to choose white-box switch suppliers is not strong, Hong added.

As for Intel's CPU security bug, Hong pointed out that the issue has no impact on Wiwynn's shipments since Intel had already contacted its server suppliers and clients and fixed over 50% of the server systems before the problem was publicly reported. Many server brand vendors are already offering patch downloads on their websites for their clients.

Hong also expects the issue to help attract more players to upgrade their server systems to the latest Purley platform in 2018.

As for the 5G business opportunity, Hong said Wiwynn is currently still monitoring closely on the virtualization of telecom equipment.

Quanta is expected to have active participation in MWC 2018.

Wiwynn president Emily Hong

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018