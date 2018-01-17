China DRAM firms unlikely to offer competitive products without licensed tech, says Nanya president

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China DRAM players can hardly roll out competitive products if they fail to obtain licenses for using crucial technologies, and their in-house-developed products will pose little impact on the DRAM market in the short term, according to Lee Pei-ing, president of Nanya Technology, a major DRAM maker in Taiwan.

Lee made the comment in response to market concerns over whether China's two major DRAM camps, including Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit associated with Taiwan-based United Microelectronics (UMC) and Hefei RuiLi Integrated Circuit Manufacture teaming up with GigaDevice, will impact existing DRAM suppliers if their respective DRAM products hit the market by the end of 2018 as scheduled.

Lee stressed that if without the support of advanced technologies licensed by overseas players, it's virtually impossible for China DRAM makers to work out competitive products in the short term to pose meaningful threats to current players.

Lee went on to say that China DRAM makers are beginning to face issues concerning intellectual property rights and business secrets, and if they are involved in patent infringement or IP theft allegations, even China customers would probably dare not use their products.

Following successful volume production of 20nm process, Lee said, Nanya Technology is carrying out a three-year 10nm development project, with the progress smoothly entering the second year in 2018.

Nanya has been deepening its deployments in the China market in recent years, with some 30% of its revenues coming from China customers in the fields of servers, cloud datacenters, 5G applications, AI (artificial intelligence), cryptocurrency mining, gaming and smart voice-assistance devices, according to Lee.