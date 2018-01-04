Jentech building new fab to produce IGBT modules for EVs

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based thermal heat spreader maker Jentech Precision Industrial will soon kick off construction of a new plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan for the production of water-cooling plates for IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) modules needed in electric vehicles, according to the firm's general manager Chao Yung-chang.

Chao said that his company has purchased a land lot in an industrial zone in Taoyuan at a cost of NT$380 million (US$12.84 million) to house the new plant, which will be dedicated to turning out IGBT water-cooling plates and other new electronics components for electric cars by adopting the forging method instead of metal injection molding, so as to reduce production cost by 50%.

Chao said that Jentech's IGBT power modules with water-cooling solutions have won quality accreditation from automakers, with small-volume shipments having already begun in 2017. He expects the shipments to grow exponentially in 2018 and next few years along with the rapid growth in demand for electric cars.

In June 2017, the company also kicked off capacity expansion at its plant in Wuxi, in eastern China for a variety of electronic components.

At the moment, LED leadframes account for 45% of Jentech's revenues, followed by 30% for thermal heat spreaders and 25% for connectors and other electronics components, with IGBT heat dissipation modules to become a new driver of the firm's future revenue growth. Some 40% of orders for thermal heat spreaders come from the server segment, followed by 30% from communication and 20% from automotive, gaming console and PC segments, according to Chao.