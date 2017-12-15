IC substrates distributor Niching upbeat about 2018 performance

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 December 2017]

Taiwan-based semiconductor packaging material and equipment distributor Niching Industrial is optimistic about its 2018 performance due to rising demand for memory IC substrates, substrates for cryptocurrency ASIC and QFN package lead frames, according to company general manager Chang Hung-chi.

Chang said that the supply of memory ICs has fallen short of demand throughout 2017, allowing Niching to sustain impressive growth momentum. In 2018, the company will launch a dual-brand strategy to further boost its share in the domestic market, having secured sales agency of memory IC substrate suppliers, including Japan's Eastern and Korea's Simmtech, with the former already acquired by the latter in 2016. Chang expects Niching's memory IC substrates sales to grow 40% in 2018.

Meanwhile, aided by the lingering Bitcoin mining mania and the ensuing robust market demand for related graphic cards and motherboards, the firm's sales of cryptocurrency ASIC substrates have also picked up sharply in 2017. Despite mixed views about the market prospects for digital currencies, the company still maintains guarded optimism about sales of logic IC substrates in 2018, when the sales ratio of logic IC against memory IC substrates is expected to reach 4:6 from 3:7 in 2017, according to Chang.

On another front, Niching has seen a sharp increase in demand for QFN package lead frames in the second half of 2017, bolstered by growing application of such lead frames to the fields of automotive, industry, inverter household electrical appliances and sensors. As its Japan supplier DNP will expand its QFN production capacity in 2018 to support its sales in Taiwan, Niching expects to see a 30% sales growth in this sector next year.

Niching is also actively developing agency of non-semiconductor products to expand its product lines, such as VCM (voice coil modules) to support dual-lens of smartphones. It has also developed a fire-retardant functional fabric, which is pending quality verification by domestic textile makers, Chang disclosed.

Industry sources estimated the firm's net EPS to surge 10% on year to the NT$1.2-1.4 (US$0.040-0.046) in 2017, and further soar to NT$1.5 in 2018. The firm's revenues are estimated at NT$900 million in 2017 and NT$1-1.1 billion in 2018.