Leadframe maker Chang Wah sees November revenues up over 18-fold on year

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Leadframe maker Chang Wah Technology (CWTC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$768 million (US$25.58 million) for November, up 6% on month and 1,846.9% on year.

CWTC's purchase of a 49% stake in Ohkuchi Materials from Japan-based SH Materials in September has allowed the company to make inroads into Japan's leadframe market, boosting its revenues significantly, according to industry sources.

Previously, CWTC also took up SH Materials' business unit in Asia, SH Asia Pacific (SHAP), in March 2017.

Meanwhile, looking into the growth potential of QFN (quad flat no-lead) leadframes, CWTC plans to spend over 40% of its capex budget for 2018 on ramping up its total QFN leadframe capacity in Taiwan and Malaysia to three million units a month in the third quarter of the year, according to company sources.

Chang Wah chairman Huang Chia-neng.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017