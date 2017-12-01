Wireless solution provider AboCom pending management reshuffle

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

Wireless networking solution provider AboCom System is pending a management reshuffle, as the firm's incumbent chairman Eric Oh-Yang as well as the board's three other directors, an independent director and two supervisors were all discharged from their posts at a recently-held provisional shareholders meeting, and an re-election for all new board members will be held later.

The extraordinary shareholders meeting was convened by Tsai Shi-fu, one of the firm's supervisors and representing some major opponent shareholders without management positions, in a bid to sack its present board of directors and other supervisors and take over the management of the company. It will take at least 50 days for the company to elect new board members, industry sources said.

The outgoing chairman Oh-Yang, also founder of the company, immediately issued a statement expressing great regret over the outcome at the provisional meeting, saying that the resolution was illegal and he will take legal actions against it.

Oh-Yang stressed that in order to prevent the ongoing management takeover row from undermining the interests of shareholders, customers and employees, he will continue to fulfill his management duty to secure normal operations of the company until the new board members are elected.

Oh-Yang pointed to some irregularities seen in the process of the provisional shareholders meeting. For instance, the firm's lawyers were obstructed from entering the venue of the meeting. In addition, while shareholders present at the meeting were allowed to cast votes individually, electronics votes were cast on a package basis, a practice unfair to absent shareholders using electronics votes.

Moreover, despite some shareholders raising modification proposals and extempore motions, the meeting convener did nothing about them and directly declared the meeting closed. He said he will take legal actions to clarify the doubts and safeguard the interests of all shareholders.

AboCom provisional shareholders meeting triggers a takeover row

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, November 2017