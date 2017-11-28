AboCom in management takeover row

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Wireless and networking solution provider AboCom System is facing a campaign against its management by some dissatisfied shareholders who, led by one of its corporate supervisors, aim to sack its present board of directors and other supervisors.

Both sides have scheduled extraordinary shareholders meetings this week, with the incumbent management aiming to fend off the challenge, and the campaigners attempting to dissolve it.

But AboCom incumbent chairman Eric Oh-Yang said that he is willing to cooperate with these opponent shareholders to work out a solution that is favorable to the company, its employees and all of shareholders.

Oh-Yang stressed that the company is currently on a growth track, with revenues likely to peak in the fourth quarter for all of 2017, noting that the company posted an EPS of NT$0.20 and NT$0.17 in the second and third quarters of 2017, reversing from a loss of NT$0.15 in the first quarter.

Current shipment momentum, driven by sales of wireless grill thermometers to a client in the UK, will continue into the fourth quarter, Oh-Yang said, adding that all of the company's SMT lines are operating at full capacity.

AboCom chairman Eric Oh-Yang.

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, November 2017