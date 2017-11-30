Taipei, Friday, December 1, 2017 00:05 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Notebook hinge maker Sinher boosting MIM self-sufficiency rate to 50%
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Notebook hinge maker Sinher Technology is installing two more batch furnaces to expand in-house MIM (metal injection molding) production capacity to meet growing demand, bringing to six the total number of such furnaces by the end of 2017 to achieve a self-sufficiency rate of 50%, up from the present 30-40%, according to company sources.

The firm's chairman Su Ding-hong said that with the growing application of MIM process in notebook hinge design and production, Sinher will gradually boost its MIM self-supply rate to 70-80% in the second half of 2018.

Su stressed that vertical integration ability and yield rate concern are the two most crucial factors concerning whether suppliers of electronics parts and components can boost their gross margins, and therefore his company will continue to leverage its vertical integration capability to tap into the market for midrange to high-end notebook models, and will also further improve the firm's MIM yield rate, now standing at 80%.

Among Taiwan notebook hinge suppliers, Sinher has taken the lead in gross margins. For instance, the company recorded gross margins of 37.21% for the third quarter 2017, compared to Shin Zu Shing's 26.95% and Jarllytec's 22.75%. Over the past six quarters, Sinher's gross margins have stayed at high levels of 34-38%.

Sinher mainly ships its notebook hinges to vendors of non-Apple models, and the hinges contribute up to 90% of the firm's revenues, with 40% of the shipments involving unit price of US$3, compared to the average market price of only US$1. Su said that his company has been actively developing higher-price notebook hinges, such as four-axis dual hinges which involve sophisticated processing technology.

Company statistics show that Sinher's shipments for the first 10 months of 2017 declined 12% on year in volume, but its revenues of NT$2.018 billion (US$67.26 million) for the same period posted an annual growth of 2.68%, mainly bolstered by higher ASPs.

Sinher Technology chair Su Ding-hong Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Sinher Technology chairman Su Ding-hong.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • GigaDevice invests in SMIC

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • AboCom to be in new management

    Before Going to Press | 2h 3min ago

  • Mitac lands car IoT system orders from North America

    Before Going to Press | 2h 3min ago

  • RoyalTek eyes profitable operation in 2018 with car-electronics business

    Before Going to Press | 2h 4min ago

  • HTC cooperates with 26 companies for Vive X

    Before Going to Press | 2h 4min ago

  • Apple planning new inexpensive 9.7-inch iPad for 2018

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • JTouch to file bankruptcy

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

  • Huali, Gowin announce new FPGA products

    Before Going to Press | 2h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link