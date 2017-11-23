Western Europe printer market declines in 3Q17, says IDC

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 November 2017]

The Western European printer and multifunction (MFP) market decreased by 3.2% on year in unit terms in third-quarter 2017, accordinng to IDC. There were negative sales performances in both inkjet and laser markets for units, and value for the laser market was down too. In third-quarter 2017 shipments declined by 173,000 units to give a market of almost 5.1 million devices.

Overall revenues fell by 11.4%, according to IDC. While inkjet revenues increased 9.6% due to strong A3 sales, laser revenues fell by 15.2%.

Laser market shipments decreased by 7.9% in third-quarter 2017, and values decreased as well, indicating that prices are getting lower. ASPs for the laser market decreased by 15.2% in the quarter.

Business inkjet shipments enjoyed slight growth after a persistent negative trend in the past five quarters, with shipments decreasing by 0.5% in the third quarter. MFP products grew by 1.9% in volume but grew by 27% in value. Despite this, business inkjet MFPs accounted for 90.3% of business inkjet shipments in third-quareter 2017.

Overall, MFP products accounted for 85.1% of all shipments in Western Europe in the third-quarter 2017, compared with 83.3% in third-quarter 2016. Laser and inkjet MFPs decreased by 1.2%, while laser and inkjet printers showed an even stronger decline (13.6%), with shipments generally in line with IDC forecasts.

"Despite a poor quarter for the Western European market, we see that high-speed laser devices have grown moderately," said Delphine Carnet, senior research analyst in IDC's Western European Imaging, Hardware Devices, and Document Solutions group. "It is in fact difficult to look at growth areas nowadays in the market as both the inkjet and laser segments are decreasing in Western Europe. Business inkjet and high-speed laser devices show a slight growth in the current bleak economic context."