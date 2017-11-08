Winbond revenues rise 21% on year in October

Winbond Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.491 billion (US$148.75 million) for October 2017, representing a 4.07% increase on month and 21.06% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$38.877 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.99% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Winbond Electronics totaled NT$42.092 billion in consolidated revenues, up 9.76% sequentially on year.
Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
4,491
|
4.1%
|
21.1%
|
38,877
|
11%
Sep-17
|
4,316
|
1.9%
|
18.8%
|
34,386
|
9.8%
Aug-17
|
4,235
|
5.9%
|
18.5%
|
30,070
|
8.6%
Jul-17
|
3,999
|
0.6%
|
13.4%
|
25,836
|
7.2%
Jun-17
|
3,976
|
4.7%
|
12.9%
|
21,836
|
6.1%
May-17
|
3,799
|
4.5%
|
10%
|
17,861
|
4.7%
Apr-17
|
3,637
|
(0.4%)
|
3.3%
|
14,062
|
3.3%
Mar-17
|
3,652
|
9%
|
6.6%
|
10,425
|
3.4%
Feb-17
|
3,351
|
(2.1%)
|
4.6%
|
6,773
|
1.7%
Jan-17
|
3,422
|
(2%)
|
(1%)
|
3,422
|
(1%)
Dec-16
|
3,492
|
(2.3%)
|
11%
|
42,092
|
9.8%
Nov-16
|
3,573
|
(3.7%)
|
8%
|
38,599
|
9.7%
Oct-16
|
3,710
|
2.2%
|
9.6%
|
35,026
|
9.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017