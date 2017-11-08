Winbond revenues rise 21% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Winbond Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.491 billion (US$148.75 million) for October 2017, representing a 4.07% increase on month and 21.06% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$38.877 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.99% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Winbond Electronics totaled NT$42.092 billion in consolidated revenues, up 9.76% sequentially on year.

Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 4,491 4.1% 21.1% 38,877 11% Sep-17 4,316 1.9% 18.8% 34,386 9.8% Aug-17 4,235 5.9% 18.5% 30,070 8.6% Jul-17 3,999 0.6% 13.4% 25,836 7.2% Jun-17 3,976 4.7% 12.9% 21,836 6.1% May-17 3,799 4.5% 10% 17,861 4.7% Apr-17 3,637 (0.4%) 3.3% 14,062 3.3% Mar-17 3,652 9% 6.6% 10,425 3.4% Feb-17 3,351 (2.1%) 4.6% 6,773 1.7% Jan-17 3,422 (2%) (1%) 3,422 (1%) Dec-16 3,492 (2.3%) 11% 42,092 9.8% Nov-16 3,573 (3.7%) 8% 38,599 9.7% Oct-16 3,710 2.2% 9.6% 35,026 9.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017