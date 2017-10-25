Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:32 (GMT+8)
TPCA Show 2017 highlights tech advancements for AI
Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

The TPCA Show 2017 opened October 25 for a three-day run at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall, with over 400 exhibitors from PCB-related supply chains showcasing their latest products and solutions at over 1,400 booths, aiming to underscore the role of PCBs in the AI (artificial intelligence) ecosystem and explore huge business opportunities associated with AI applications, according to Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA), organizer of the event.

TPCA said that besides domestic companies, the exhibitors are also coming from 12 other countries and regions, including Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, the US, and Hong Kong, to demonstrate newest PCB products and technologies, with more than 30,000 industry professionals estimated to tour the event.

TPCA said that as PCB serves as a platform for integrating software and hardware applications for electronics products, many PCB makers are showcasing various MSAP (modified semi additive process) technologies and applications for turning out thin and light PCBs needed for autonomous cars and other highly automated devices.

In addition, the show also highlights the efforts of the PC supply chain to secure a preemptive presence in the AI applications market, by showcasing smart PCB production technologies and innovative PCB products that can highly integrate electronic software and hardware to support AI applications.

Tech forums held alongside

Some tech forums will be held in conjunction with the show, including the 2017 International Microsystems, Packaging, Assembly and Circuits Technology Conference (IMPACT), jointly hosted by IEEE CPMT-Taipei, iMAPS-Taiwan, TPCA, and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

The "IMPACT on Intelligent Everything" conference focuses discussions on the latest development trends of fan-out technology, IoT (Internet of Things) applications, embedded technology, as well as IEEE-CMPT, ICEP, and iNEMI.

There will be four keynote speakers at the conference: Rolf Aschenbrenner, deputy division chief of German research institute Fraunhofer IZM will talk about new panel fan-out technology and application for autonomous systems; Islam Salama from Intel will introduce the next generation big data processing and fast growing computing technologies; GE vice president Kaustubh Nagarkar will shed light on the newest power driving trend and its influence on the IC packaging sector; and Yoshiaki Sakagami from Honda will deliver a speech on specific engineering operations.

At the 2017 Foresight Forum, leading IC makers, EMS players, PCB manufacturers, PCB deployment experts and automotive electronics researchers are gathering to discuss the current developments and future trends concerning electronics manufacturing and applications for AI, AR/VR, IoT, mobile devices, computers, and driverless cars.

Versatile PCBs on display Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

PCBs on display at TPCA Show 2017.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
