Taichung Software Park to open in mid-2018
Rebecca Kuo, Kaohsiung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 23 October 2017]

Taichung Software Park (TSP) in central Taiwan will be unveiled in mid-2018, according to the Export Processing Zone Administration (EPZA). TSP is being developed into a smart park by replicating the development of Kaohsiung Software Park in southern Taiwan and Nankang Software Park in Taipei, EPZA said.

TSP is meant for enterprises engaged in cloud computing services, big data analytics, AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), electronic sports, information and communication technology and cultural creative industries, EPZA noted.

TSP will have total floor space of 190,771 square meters on a 4.96-hectare plot. EPZA has so far approved 115 enterprises applying for using the park with total proposed investment of NT$9.8 billion (US$324 million). The park is expected to create 5,000 jobs and generate production value of NT$15 billion a year.

Among the approved applicants are business software solution provider Digiwin Software, digital entertainment content provider Wanin International, and Office of Industrial Academic Cooperation (OIAC) under Chaoyang University of Technology in Taichung.

Digiwin will set up a smart machinery innovation platform in the park to provide solutions and services concerning big data analysis and smart manufacturing. Wanin will undertake R&D of games and provide cloud services. OIAC will provide smart machinery, smart agriculture and innovation incubation services.

A building in Taichung Software Park

A building at Taichung Software Park
Photo: EPZA

