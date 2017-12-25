Bits + chips
Taiwan EPZ exports reach NT$660 billion in January-November
Rebecca Kuo, Kaohsiung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Monday 25 December 2017

Manufacturers in Taiwan's four export processing zones (EPZ) recorded export value totaling about NT$660 billion (US$21.8 billion) during January-November 2017, increasing 15.67% on year, and the total export value for the whole year is estimated at NT$720 billion, according to the Export Processing Zone Administration.

Exports to Southeast Asian countries and India in the 11-month period exceeded NT$180 billion, growing 32% on year.

The administration has been promoting redevelopment of EPZ sites whose factories are old, with Lite-On Technology being the first case in 2017. Lite-On Technology in June started construction of its Kaohsiung Operational Center in Kaohsiung EPZ with investment of NT$13.7 billion, with the facility to focus on R&D and production of automotive components and devices for cloud computing and industrial automation.

So far in 2017, NT$30.5 billion has been inevsted in such redevelopment projects, creating 4,374 additional jobs in the four EPZs, the administration noted.

The administration has set up a startup ecosystem in Kaohsiung Software Park near Kaohsiung EPZ and has attracted 50 startups to move in the park with total investment of over NT$80 million.

