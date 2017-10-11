Digitimes Research: Global high-brightness LED production value to grow 2-5% annually in 2018-2022

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Global production value for high-brightness LED chips in 2017 is estimated at US$13.179 billion, growing 2.8% on year, and the production value will increase 2-5% annually during 2018-2022, Digitimes Research estimates.

Automotive and displays applications will have CAGR of 13-15% and 8-11% respectively in production value in 2018-2022; lighting will witness CAGR of below 10% during the period because LED lighting penetration will approach saturation, according to Digitimes Research. Global production value for backlighting applications for TVs, notebooks, monitors and tablets will keep declining slightly in 2018-2022, and backlighting applications for handsets will drop significantly due to increasing adoption of AMOLED panels for smartphones.

LED chip makers have developed infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) LED chips as well as mini LEDs and they are also developing micro LEDs. IR LED chips have been widely used in biometrics (fingerprint, face and iris recognition), ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and IoT (Internet of Things) sensing. UV-A (in wavelength of 320-400nm) LED chips have been used in industrial and nail curing; UV-B (290-320nm) in skin medical care; and UV-C (240-290nm) for water and air purification.

Mini LED chips have begun to be adopted for fine pixel pitch displays, automotive displays and backlighting of high-contrast displays while micro LEDs still see technological bottlenecks and commerical applications may not appear till 2018.