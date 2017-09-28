Sumitomo and Gogoro announce partnership for electric scooter sharing service in Japan

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Sumitomo and Taiwan-based electric scooter vendor Gogoro have announced a joint partnership to introduce the latter's Smartscooter for use in a sharing service that will launch in Japan this year.

"The Sumitomo Corporation and Gogoro partnership represents two companies that share a similar vision for making the world a better place through offering sustainable energy solutions that can transition people away from gas and to electric," said Horace Luke, founder and CEO of Gogoro. "The Smartscooter and Gogoro Energy Network demonstrate how technology innovation can transform an industry and introduce a new urban transportation paradigm."

The partnership will champion the GoShare service in Japan utilizing the Gogoro Energy Network, an open battery-swapping system that will power the Gogoro smartscooter as well as compact four-wheel vehicles in the future. The service will begin its pilot launch in the southern Japanese island of Ishigaki and expand to other cities and markets in 2018.

"I am excited for Sumitomo Corporation to start collaborating with a technology innovator like Gogoro to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles," said Masaki Nakajima, executive officer and general manager, Automotive Division, No.1, Sumitomo. "The opportunity to expand Gogoro's smart energy system for vehicles and other applications is significant."

As an open platform, the Gogoro Energy Network offers a battery swapping system that vehicle manufacturers can utilize in their electric vehicle development. In Taiwan, Gogoro handles 17,000 swapped battery swaps every day and has had six million total batteries swapped since its launch in 2015. The partnership comes as Gogoro experiences strong consumer momentum in Taiwan and Europe.

"The Gogoro Energy Network is the result of incredible technical innovation in software, connectivity and cloud services that enable a sophisticated system capable of leading the transition from gas vehicles to electric across this region and throughout the world," said Luke.

The Gogoro Smartscooter EV was the world's first high-performance, smart electric two-wheel vehicle that utilizes the Gogoro Energy Network, a battery-swapping infrastructure for consumers. Gogoro launched Smartscooter EV and Gogoro Energy Network in 2015 in Taiwan.