Gogoro to provide 800 more e-scooters for rental in Germany, says paper

EDN, March 15; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Electric scooter (e-scooter) vendor Gogoro will provide 800 additional Gogoro Plus e-scooters for rental operated by Germany-based partner Coup in Berlin, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

Coup, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bosch, procured 200 Gogoro Plus e-scooters which it rents at rates of EUR3 (US$3.185) per 30 minutes or EUR20 per day in Berlin beginning August 2016, EDN said. Gogoro Plus can run 100km continually off a full charge.

Coup has ordered 800 Gogoro Plus e-scooters to expand operations and will put them into operation in April 2017, EDN noted.