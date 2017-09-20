Synopsys tapes out DesignWare, Interface IP for TSMC 7nm FinFET process

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Synopsys has announced the successful tape-out of a broad portfolio of DesignWare Foundation and Interface PHY IP for TSMC's 7nm process technology, including logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test and repair, USB 3.1/2.0, USB-C 3.1/DisplayPort 1.4, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, PCI Express 4.0/3.1, Ethernet and SATA 6G. Additional DesignWare IP, including LPDDR4x, HBM2 and MIPI M-PHY, is scheduled to tape out in 2017.

TSMC's 7nm process enables designers to achieve up to a 60% power reduction or 35% performance increase compared to the 16FF+ process. By providing a portfolio of IP on TSMC's latest 7nm process technology, Synopsys enables designers to meet the power and performance requirements of their mobile, automotive and high-performance computing applications.

"For more than a decade, Synopsys and TSMC have collaborated closely to provide high-quality IP for many generations of TSMC's processes," said Suk Lee, senior director of TSMC's design infrastructure marketing division. "Synopsys' tape-out of a broad portfolio of DesignWare Foundation and Interface IP for TSMC's 7nm process demonstrates its ongoing leadership in providing IP that enables our mutual customers to take advantage of the power, performance and area improvements offered by the process, while accelerating designers' time to volume production."

"As the leading provider of physical IP with more than 100 FinFET tape-outs, Synopsys makes significant investments in developing IP for the most advanced processes so that our customers can implement the necessary functionality to differentiate their SoCs," said John Koeter, VP of marketing for IP and prototyping at Synopsys. "The successful tape-out of a broad range of DesignWare Foundation and Interface IP on TSMC's 7nm technology gives designers confidence that they can integrate our IP into their SoC with significantly less risk and accelerate their project schedule."

A portfolio of DesignWare Foundation and Interface IP for the TSMC 7nm process is available now. The STAR Memory System solution is also available now for all TSMC process technologies, according to Synopsys.