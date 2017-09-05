OPF maker Optivision reports increased sales for August

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Optical prism film (OPF) maker Optivision Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$133.91 million (US$4.457 million) for August, up 5.8% on month and 12.15% on year.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$848.06 million, decreasing 4.66% from a year earlier.

Optivision is expected to see its sales perform better in the second half of the year as compared to the first half, buoyed by seasonality and increasing shipments of OPF products to LG Display, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Optivision currently also accounts for over 50% of the OPF market in China, with clients including Huawei, Xiaomi Technology, Oppo, Vivo, ZTE and TCL, said the report.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.35 to close at NT$25.15 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 5 session.