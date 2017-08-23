Copper foil maker Co-Tech net profits hit record for 4th consecutive quarter

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Rising copper foil prices continued to buoy Co-Tech Copper Foil's profitability in the second quarter of 2017, which hit a record high for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Co-Tech Copper Foil has reported net profits of NT$353 million (US$11.6 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up 1.8% sequentially and 205% on year. The company posted revenues of NT$1.79 billion in the second quarter, down 0.7% on quarter but up 45.9% from the same period in 2016.

Co-Tech's gross margin slid 0.76pp sequentially to 28.13% in the second quarter. Gross margin for second-quarter 2017 was up 12.79pp from a year earlier.

Co-Tech's EPS for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$1.68, and EPS for the first half of the year reached NT$3.32.

Co-Tech generated July revenues of NT$576 million. Revenues for the first seven months of 2017 increased 48.6% from a year ago to NT$4.17 billion.

In addition, Co-Tech disclosed plans to raise an estimated NT$2 billion by issuing 42 million new shares. The fund-raising is scheduled to complete in September.

Co-Tech said it plans to use the proceeds to finance the company's working capital and repay loans for improving its financial structure, as well as to purchase new equipment for capacity expansion