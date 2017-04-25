Taipei, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 14:42 (GMT+8)
Copper foil maker Co-Tech positive about 2017 outlook
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Co-Tech Copper Foil has expressed optimism about its performance during 2017 citing robust copper foil demand.

Co-Tech generated revenues of about NT$5.4 billion (US$178.5 million) in 2016, up 26.5% on year, while gross margin surged to 18.57% from 3.65% in 2015. The company returned to profitability in 2016 following five years of losses, with EPS climbing to a record NT$3.05.

Co-Tech credited its positive performance in 2016 to a significant increase in car-use copper foil demand particularly that from China, as well as rising prices of copper materials. The company saw its profits reach the peak for 2016 in the fourth quarter with NT$1.38 in EPS.

Co-Tech reported net profits of NT$346 million for the first quarter of 2017 with EPS reaching NT$1.65. Profits for the quarter were the highest quarterly level in the company's history, while gross margin also reached a record high of 28.89%.

Co-Tech expects to post flat sequential profit growth in the second quarter, when the PCB and car industries enter their traditional slow seasons. Profits for the fourth quarter should be the highest for 2017, the company said.

In addition, Co-Tech will enter mass shipments for flexible PCBs starting May, which will buoy further the company's gross margin, the copper foil supplier indicated.

Co-Tech also disclosed plans to expand its production capacity 8-10% at the end of first-quarter 2018 by adding additional new capacity at its existing factories.

