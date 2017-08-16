China has 751 million Internet users in June, says CNNIC

The number of Internet users in China increased to about 751.16 million in June 2017, according to China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).
The number rose 5.86% on year and was equivalent to a penetration rate of 54.3%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 723.61 million or 96.33% used handsets for mobile access. During first-half 2017, the weekly average of using Internet services per user was 26.5 hours.
There were 338.452 million IPv4 addresses and 21,283 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses as well as 5.058 million websites registered in China as of the end of June. At the same time, China had total bandwidth of 7,974.779Gbps for international Internet connections, with China Telecom being the largest ISP with bandwidth of 4,451.036Gbps, followed by China Unicom (2,200.947Gbps), China Mobile (1,208.108Gbps), CERNET (61.440Gbps) and CSTNet (53.248Gbps).
China: Internet users, June 2017
Category
Item
Percentage
Sex
Male
52.4%
Female
47.6%
Age group
< 10
3.1%
10-19
19.4%
20-29
29.7%
30-39
23.0%
40-49
14.1%
≥ 50
10.6%
Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, August 2017
China: Internet access by device and location, 1H17
Category
Item
Percentage
Device*
Desktop
55.0%
Notebook
36.5%
Handset
96.3%
Tablet
28.7%
TV
26.7%
Location*
Home
85.9%
Internet cafe
17.3%
Work place
38.4%
School
14.5%
Public
17.1%
*A user may have more than one choice
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017
China: Top Internet services, 1H17
Service
Proportion* of surveyed for often using the service
Instant messaging
92.1%
Online news
83.1%
Search engine
81.1%
Online video
75.2%
Online music
69.8%
Online shopping
68.5%
Online payment
68.0%
Online gaming
56.1%
Online banking
50.9%
Reading content
46.9%
Reservation/travel
44.4%
35.0%
*Based on multiple choices
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017