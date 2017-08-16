Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:28 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
China has 751 million Internet users in June, says CNNIC
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

The number of Internet users in China increased to about 751.16 million in June 2017, according to China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The number rose 5.86% on year and was equivalent to a penetration rate of 54.3%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 723.61 million or 96.33% used handsets for mobile access. During first-half 2017, the weekly average of using Internet services per user was 26.5 hours.

There were 338.452 million IPv4 addresses and 21,283 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses as well as 5.058 million websites registered in China as of the end of June. At the same time, China had total bandwidth of 7,974.779Gbps for international Internet connections, with China Telecom being the largest ISP with bandwidth of 4,451.036Gbps, followed by China Unicom (2,200.947Gbps), China Mobile (1,208.108Gbps), CERNET (61.440Gbps) and CSTNet (53.248Gbps).

China: Internet users, June 2017

Category

Item

Percentage

Sex

Male

52.4%

Female

47.6%

Age group

< 10

3.1%

10-19

19.4%

20-29

29.7%

30-39

23.0%

40-49

14.1%

≥ 50

10.6%

Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, August 2017

China: Internet access by device and location, 1H17

Category

Item

Percentage

Device*

Desktop

55.0%

Notebook

36.5%

Handset

96.3%

Tablet

28.7%

TV

26.7%

Location*

Home

85.9%

Internet cafe

17.3%

Work place

38.4%

School

14.5%

Public

17.1%

*A user may have more than one choice
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

China: Top Internet services, 1H17

Service

Proportion* of surveyed for often using the service

Instant messaging

92.1%

Online news

83.1%

Search engine

81.1%

Online video

75.2%

Online music

69.8%

Online shopping

68.5%

Online payment

68.0%

Online gaming

56.1%

Online banking

50.9%

Reading content

46.9%

Reservation/travel

44.4%

E-mail

35.0%

*Based on multiple choices
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 31min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 32min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 35min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link