China has 751 million Internet users in June, says CNNIC

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

The number of Internet users in China increased to about 751.16 million in June 2017, according to China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The number rose 5.86% on year and was equivalent to a penetration rate of 54.3%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 723.61 million or 96.33% used handsets for mobile access. During first-half 2017, the weekly average of using Internet services per user was 26.5 hours.

There were 338.452 million IPv4 addresses and 21,283 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses as well as 5.058 million websites registered in China as of the end of June. At the same time, China had total bandwidth of 7,974.779Gbps for international Internet connections, with China Telecom being the largest ISP with bandwidth of 4,451.036Gbps, followed by China Unicom (2,200.947Gbps), China Mobile (1,208.108Gbps), CERNET (61.440Gbps) and CSTNet (53.248Gbps).

China: Internet users, June 2017 Category Item Percentage Sex Male 52.4% Female 47.6% Age group < 10 3.1% 10-19 19.4% 20-29 29.7% 30-39 23.0% 40-49 14.1% ≥ 50 10.6%

Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, August 2017

China: Internet access by device and location, 1H17 Category Item Percentage Device* Desktop 55.0% Notebook 36.5% Handset 96.3% Tablet 28.7% TV 26.7% Location* Home 85.9% Internet cafe 17.3% Work place 38.4% School 14.5% Public 17.1%

*A user may have more than one choice

Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

China: Top Internet services, 1H17 Service Proportion* of surveyed for often using the service Instant messaging 92.1% Online news 83.1% Search engine 81.1% Online video 75.2% Online music 69.8% Online shopping 68.5% Online payment 68.0% Online gaming 56.1% Online banking 50.9% Reading content 46.9% Reservation/travel 44.4% E-mail 35.0%

*Based on multiple choices

Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017