China Internet user base over 709 million at end of June, says CNNIC

The number of Internet users in China increased to about 709.58 million as of the end of June 2016, according to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).
The number of users rose 6.27% from a year ago to reach a penetration rate of 51.7%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 656.37 million or 92.50% used handsets for mobile access. During first-half 2016, the average time of using Internet services a week per surfer was 26.5 hours.
There were 337.608 million IPv4 addresses and 20,781 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses, 36.984 million domain names, and 4.542 million websites registered in China as of the end of June. At the same time, China had total bandwidth of 6,220.764Gbps for international Internet connections, with China Telecom being the largest ISP with bandwidth of 3,817.006Gbps, followed by China United Network Communications (1,501.805Gbps), China Mobile (787.763Gbps), CERNET (61.440Gbps) and CSTNet (53.248Gbps).
|
CNNIC: China Internet users, June 2016
|
Category
|
Item
|
Percentage
|
Sex
|
Male
|
53.0%
|
Female
|
47.0%
|
Age group
|
< 10
|
2.9%
|
10-19
|
20.1%
|
20-29
|
30.4%
|
30-39
|
24.2%
|
40-49
|
13.4%
|
≥ 50
|
9.0%
Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, August 2016
|
CNNIC: China Internet access by device and location, 1H16
|
Category
|
Item
|
Percentage
|
Device*
|
Desktop
|
64.6%
|
Notebook
|
38.5%
|
Handset
|
92.5%
|
Tablet
|
30.6%
|
TV
|
21.1%
|
Location*
|
Home
|
87.7%
|
Internet cafe
|
17.7%
|
Working place
|
35.9%
|
School
|
16.4%
|
Public place
|
17.3%
*A user may have more than one choice
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016
|
CNNIC: China top Internet services used in 1H16
|
Service
|
Proportion* of surveyed for often using the service
|
Instant messaging
|
90.4%
|
Search engine
|
83.5%
|
News
|
81.6%
|
Video
|
72.4%
|
Music
|
70.8%
|
Payment
|
64.1%
|
Shopping
|
63.1%
|
Gaming
|
55.1%
|
Banking
|
48.0%
|
Reading
|
43.3%
|
Reservation/travel
|
37.1%
|
|
36.8%
*Based on multiple choices
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016