China Internet user base over 709 million at end of June, says CNNIC

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 25 August 2016]

The number of Internet users in China increased to about 709.58 million as of the end of June 2016, according to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The number of users rose 6.27% from a year ago to reach a penetration rate of 51.7%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 656.37 million or 92.50% used handsets for mobile access. During first-half 2016, the average time of using Internet services a week per surfer was 26.5 hours.

There were 337.608 million IPv4 addresses and 20,781 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses, 36.984 million domain names, and 4.542 million websites registered in China as of the end of June. At the same time, China had total bandwidth of 6,220.764Gbps for international Internet connections, with China Telecom being the largest ISP with bandwidth of 3,817.006Gbps, followed by China United Network Communications (1,501.805Gbps), China Mobile (787.763Gbps), CERNET (61.440Gbps) and CSTNet (53.248Gbps).

CNNIC: China Internet users, June 2016 Category Item Percentage Sex Male 53.0% Female 47.0% Age group < 10 2.9% 10-19 20.1% 20-29 30.4% 30-39 24.2% 40-49 13.4% ≥ 50 9.0%

Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, August 2016

CNNIC: China Internet access by device and location, 1H16 Category Item Percentage Device* Desktop 64.6% Notebook 38.5% Handset 92.5% Tablet 30.6% TV 21.1% Location* Home 87.7% Internet cafe 17.7% Working place 35.9% School 16.4% Public place 17.3%

*A user may have more than one choice

Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016

CNNIC: China top Internet services used in 1H16 Service Proportion* of surveyed for often using the service Instant messaging 90.4% Search engine 83.5% News 81.6% Video 72.4% Music 70.8% Payment 64.1% Shopping 63.1% Gaming 55.1% Banking 48.0% Reading 43.3% Reservation/travel 37.1% E-mail 36.8%

*Based on multiple choices

Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016