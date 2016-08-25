Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 21:03 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
China Internet user base over 709 million at end of June, says CNNIC
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 25 August 2016]

The number of Internet users in China increased to about 709.58 million as of the end of June 2016, according to the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

The number of users rose 6.27% from a year ago to reach a penetration rate of 51.7%, CNNIC indicated. Of the users, 656.37 million or 92.50% used handsets for mobile access. During first-half 2016, the average time of using Internet services a week per surfer was 26.5 hours.

There were 337.608 million IPv4 addresses and 20,781 blocks/32 of IPv6 addresses, 36.984 million domain names, and 4.542 million websites registered in China as of the end of June. At the same time, China had total bandwidth of 6,220.764Gbps for international Internet connections, with China Telecom being the largest ISP with bandwidth of 3,817.006Gbps, followed by China United Network Communications (1,501.805Gbps), China Mobile (787.763Gbps), CERNET (61.440Gbps) and CSTNet (53.248Gbps).

CNNIC: China Internet users, June 2016

Category

Item

Percentage

Sex

Male

53.0%

Female

47.0%

Age group

< 10

2.9%

10-19

20.1%

20-29

30.4%

30-39

24.2%

40-49

13.4%

≥ 50

9.0%

Source: CNNIC, complied by Digitimes, August 2016

CNNIC: China Internet access by device and location, 1H16

Category

Item

Percentage

Device*

Desktop

64.6%

Notebook

38.5%

Handset

92.5%

Tablet

30.6%

TV

21.1%

Location*

Home

87.7%

Internet cafe

17.7%

Working place

35.9%

School

16.4%

Public place

17.3%

*A user may have more than one choice
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016

CNNIC: China top Internet services used in 1H16

Service

Proportion* of surveyed for often using the service

Instant messaging

90.4%

Search engine

83.5%

News

81.6%

Video

72.4%

Music

70.8%

Payment

64.1%

Shopping

63.1%

Gaming

55.1%

Banking

48.0%

Reading

43.3%

Reservation/travel

37.1%

E-mail

36.8%

*Based on multiple choices
Source: CNNIC, compiled by Digitimes, August 2016

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: 2016 China Internet

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link