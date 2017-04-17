Intel cancels IDF for 2017

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Intel has decided to stop hosting its Intel Developer Forum (IDF) events for 2017 that were originally scheduled in Shenzhen, China in April and in San Francisco, the US in August. Intel confirmed the cancellation and said that the company will make a more detailed announcement at a later time.

Intel's IDF shows began in 1997. The event allowed the CPU giant to showcase and talk about its latest technology, innovations and platforms and has already become important development guidance for the IT industry.

Sources from the upstream supply chain noted that Intel has already informed them about the cancellation of the two IDF events. In the future, Intel is planning to host specific technical forums or product launch conferences for its products and supply chain partners.

Intel's new PC platforms in the future will all be unveiled at major IT events including Computex in Taipei, Taiwan, CES in the US and Gamescom in Germany, while its new manufacturing process or wafer technologies will be discussed during specially hosted events such as Intel Technology and Manufacturing Day, hosted at the end of March in San Francisco.