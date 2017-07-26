Taiwan sees 2015 technology trade deficit of NT$123.9 billion, says MOEA

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Taiwan recorded total revenues of NT$36.2 billion (US$1.19 billion) from exporting technologies, including royalty, licensing and consulting fees, and total costs of NT$160.1 billion from importing technologies in 2015, resulting in a trade deficit of NT$123.9 billion, according to statistics released by Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on July 25.

Electronic components accounted for 35.1% of 2015 total technology export revenues, mainly attributable to exports of IC design and TFT-LCD technologies, computers, electronic and optical products for 19%. China took up the largest proportion of the total technology export revenues with 35.1%, followed by Singapore with 25.3%.

For total technology import costs, electronic components, mainly PCBs and connectors, accounted for 54.6% and computers, electronic and optical products for 29.0%. The US was the largest source accounting for 77.6% of the total technology import costs, followed by Japan with 13.3%.

In related news, the number of US patents obtained by Taiwan-based companies or organizations increased from 30,592 in 2005-2009 to 53,521 in 2011-2015, with Taiwan being the fifth largest country in the number of US patents next to the US, Japan, South Korea and Germany, according to the Science & Technology Policy Research and Information Center (STPI) under the government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories.

Most of Taiwan-obtained US patents are regarding semiconductor, optics, electrical equipment, engineering and electrical energy, visual and audio, machine tools and computers, and this affords advantages for Taiwan to develop technologies including artificial intelligence and smart machinery, STIP said. However, Taiwan is comparatively weak in terms of US patents concerning biotechnology, bio-medicine and software, STIP noted.

Because maintenance of US patents incurs large fees, many Taiwan-based patent-holders, especially small-size companies or organizations, have not maintained their patents, STIP said.