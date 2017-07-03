Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:40 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
AMobile forms partnership with Konka to tap China market
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

AMobile Intelligent has disclosed it has formed a strategic partnership with Konka Group for tapping the China market of IoT-based smart city solutions.

AMobile is a joint-venture established by IC design house MediaTek and industrial PC maker Arbor Technology for making IoT-based mobile devices for industrial use. The China-based Konka sells LCD TVs, smartphones and home-use electric appliances.

AMobile provides customized IoT-based mobile device solutions through integrating functional modules and components with mobile devices and connection with local sensing nodes to meet customers' demand. AMobile-developed IoT-based mobile device solutions are used in Internet of Vehicles, field inspection, medical care, warehousing, logistics and retail operations.

Through the strategic partnership, Konka can extend business operations form the consumer market segment to the industry-use segment while AMobile can use Konka's brand image and retail network to tap the China market.

Realtime news

  • China market: TV brand vendors see disappointing sales in 1H17

    Displays | 27min ago

  • Commentary: Merits of Cisco acquisition policy

    Mobile + telecom | 55min ago

  • AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Broadcom agrees to restrictions on access to sensitive Cisco info in Brocade deal, says FTC

    Bits + chips | 1h 19min ago

  • LGD solicits equity investment from Apple for 6G OLED plant, says report

    Displays | 1h 25min ago

  • CCI expects rising demand in 2H17, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 27min ago

  • LG Display, BOE, Tianma to mass produce flexible AMOLED panels in 2H17

    Displays | 1h 55min ago

  • CHPT enjoys another month of record revenues

    Bits + chips | 2h 6min ago

  • Taiwan proposes 8-year infrastructure development program

    Bits + chips | 2h 7min ago

  • Pegatron sees weak smartphone and notebook orders

    Before Going to Press | Jul 3, 22:04

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link