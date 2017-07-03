AMobile forms partnership with Konka to tap China market

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

AMobile Intelligent has disclosed it has formed a strategic partnership with Konka Group for tapping the China market of IoT-based smart city solutions.

AMobile is a joint-venture established by IC design house MediaTek and industrial PC maker Arbor Technology for making IoT-based mobile devices for industrial use. The China-based Konka sells LCD TVs, smartphones and home-use electric appliances.

AMobile provides customized IoT-based mobile device solutions through integrating functional modules and components with mobile devices and connection with local sensing nodes to meet customers' demand. AMobile-developed IoT-based mobile device solutions are used in Internet of Vehicles, field inspection, medical care, warehousing, logistics and retail operations.

Through the strategic partnership, Konka can extend business operations form the consumer market segment to the industry-use segment while AMobile can use Konka's brand image and retail network to tap the China market.