Arbor obtains orders for car-use IoT solutions

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Arbor Technology has disclosed its car-use Internet of Things (IoT) solutions have been adopted by an autonomous driving technology developer, who will receive a supply of 2,500 units of the IPC maker's embedded system in 2018 for its autonomous driving radar and car fleet management system.

Arbor chairman Eric Lee noted that autonomous driving will become an important trend in the future. Tesla, Uber, other major players in the auto industry and IT developers have all been aggressively investing in related application developments.

Although autonomous driving and IoT for cars are currently still at the initial stage of development, Lee believes both will be able to enter the next phase in the near future.

To better support autonomous, it will need not only IoT for cars, but also expanded IoT networks in smart cities, which will also become a new business opportunity for IPC firms, Lee added.