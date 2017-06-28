Taiwan hopes to cooperate with EU in green economy

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

The Taiwan government hopes to cooperate with the European Union (EU) in a green economy, in particular: plastic materials recycling, garbage reuse, reclamation of precious metals from scraped electronic devices and components, and use of biomass and management of construction waste, according to minister Lee Ying-yuan for the Environmental Protection Administration.

Lee and minister without portfolio Deng Chen-chung jointly led a delegation consisting of government officials, research organizations, representative for industry associations and enterprises to attend the 2017 EU-Taiwan Event on Industry of the Future held in Brussels, Belgium, on June 26-27. The annual event is a dialog intended for industrial cooperation between Taiwan and EU countries.

Among all countries, Taiwan ranks third in recycling next to Austria and Germany, Lee said. Taiwan aims to recycle 61% of resources in 2020 and hike recycling productivity from NT$42.50 (US$1.41)/kg in 2011 to NT$65.80/kg in 2022, Lee indicated.