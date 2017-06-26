ICRD and ASML sign pact to establish training center in Shanghai

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 June 2017]

Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Development Center (ICRD), a public research consortium dedicated to the advancement of the semiconductor industry in China, and chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a jointly-owned in Shanghai.

ICRD and ASML intend to use existing ICRD cleanroom facilities and classrooms for the training center and equip it with lithography and metrology equipment provided by ASML. ASML lithography engineers will provide the training to ASML's customer support work force, as well as to their existing and potential customers in China's IC industry. The engineers will be trained in operating the equipment, enhancing their skills through continuous and structured learning and knowledge management, they said.

"ICRD and ASML are jointly establishing a training center for lithography talent. The center will be equipped with lithography and metrology systems provided by ASML, and the training courses will be open to lithography engineers across the industry in China over time. It will significantly contribute to the development of the high-end, professional technical personnel in China’s IC industry," Yuhang Zhao, chairman and CEO of ICRD, said.

"ASML is committed to deepening its engagement with the Chinese IC industry. With the expected rapid development of the IC industry in China, the demand for manufacturing equipment and a well-trained work force that can operate it will become stronger and stronger," said Peter Wennink, president and CEO of ASML. "The motivation for establishing this training center is to give ASML, our customers and our partners in the Chinese IC industry the opportunity to develop the skills and expertise of the lithography engineers that will be needed to succeed in China’s burgeoning semiconductor market."