China economy, society to fully embrace 5G

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

China will apply 5G mobile technologies in the construction of key infrastructures needed to fully digitalize its economy and society, ushering in a new era for the nation's development of digital economy, according to a white paper issued by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

The white paper, "5G Impact on Economy and Society," estimated that in terms of direct contributions, 5G will generate CNY6.3 trillion (US$0.92 trillion) in total economic output, CNY2.9 trillion in GDP expansion, and eight million job opportunities by 2030, as well as CNY10.6 trillion in total output, CNY 3.6 trillion in GDP increase, and 11.5 million job opportunities in terms of indirect contributions.

While a new generation of revolutionary mobile communications technologies has emerged every 10 years since the 1980s, 5G is taking big strides forward, opening a fresh era of the Internet of Things (IoT) and deep man-machine interactions with brand-new network architectures that offer peak-value velocity at least 10 times faster than 4G, millisecond transmission delays, and temendous capacity for connectivity.

In their national digitalization blueprints, most countries in the world have granted top priority to 5G technologies. China is also on the bandwagon, fully gearing up to deploy network infrastructure constructions, build industry ecosystems, and deepen the integration of diverse fields.

In China, 5G is estimated to generate direct economic output of CNY484 billion during the first commercial application year in 2020, and the figure is expected to grow to CNY3.3 trillion in 2025 and CNY6.3 trillion in 2030, translating into an average compound annual growth of 29% during the decade. The corresponding figures for indirect output in the same periods are estimated at CNY1.2 trillion, CNY6.3 trillion, CNY10.6 billion and 24%, respectively.

Output growth momentum will vary along with the deepening of commercial applications of 5G technologies. Initially, 5G network equipment manufacturing will constitute the major source of direct economic output of 5G. Total 5G network equipment and terminal equipment revenues are estimated at around CNY450 billion in 2020, accounting for 94% of the direct output.

In the medium phase, expenses on terminal equipment by users and other business lines, and the service expenditures by telecom companies will keep growing to the level of CNY1.4 trillion and CNY70 million, respectively, by 2025, together commanding 64% of 5G's direct economic output .

From the medium to final phase, revenues scored by Internet enterprises from Internet 5G-related information services will dominate the direct output, with the figure expected to hit CNY2.6 trillion for a 42% share of the output.

Meanwhile, telecom service providers are expected to invest over CNY220 billion (US$32.16 billion) in 5G network equipment by 2020, compared to over CNY54 billion (US$7.89 billion) in investment by other businesses.

With the gradual completion of deployments of 5G networks, equipment expenditures by telecom firms are expected to decline starting 2024. But expenses on 5G network equipment by other businesses will expand steadily to become the main growth engine for the equipment manufacturing sector, with the spending likely to exceed CNY520 billion in 2030 to contribute 69% to total revenues of equipment manufacturers.