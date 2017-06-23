Taipei, Saturday, June 24, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
VIA announces Mobile360 Surround View sample kit
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 23 June 2017]

VIA Technologies has launched its Mobile360 Surround View sample kit for real-time commercial 360-degree video vehicle monitoring, recording, and tracking applications.

The kit combines a ruggedized in-vehicle system featuring an integrated 4G modem and GPS for remote wireless tracking and monitoring with four automotive-grade FOV-190 cameras, and a 7-inch automotive-grade 720P P-Cap touch monitor with VESA mount support.

The VIA Mobile360 Surround View system harnesses VIA Multi-Stitch Technology to combine the camera feeds on the fly and create an all-encompassing 360-degree view that can be displayed locally or remotely, according to the company. It also features VIA Mobile360 E-Track, a cloud portal that enables fleet owners to collect and organize vehicle and driver data for real-time vehicle tracking, event and data recording, and asset management.

The company said a variety of customization options are available to expand functionality through the integration of up to two additional FOV-190 or FOV-50 cameras. These include Enhanced Surround View for boosting 360-degree video capture and stitching capabilities on longer vehicles; Partial ADAS for the front/rear or right/left sides of the vehicle; and Computer Vision for extra E-Track capabilities such as driver monitoring, cargo monitoring, and license plate recognition.

The Mobile360 Surround View sample kit is available now, according to VIA.

