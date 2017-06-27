Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Cellular LPWA networks get off to a slow start
Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

While the industry standards for the two types of low-power wide area network (LPWAN) technologies, NB-IoT (Narrow Band-Internet of Things) and LTE-M (LTE-MTC), were released along the latest version of the LTE Release 13 in mid-2016, only a total of six NB-IoT/LTE-M networks from five countries have commenced operations as of the first quarter of 2017. In comparison, the deployments of LPWANs using unlicensed spectrum have doubled over the past year. This indicates that the acceptance of this cellular-based IoT standards by global telecom operators has been lower than expected, according to Digitimes Research.

Not only cable TV and MVN (mobile virtual network) operators but also more and more tier-1 mobile network operators (MNOs) such as SK Telecom, NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Orange have adopted the strategy to deploy both cellular and unlicensed spectrum LPWA networks.

According to Digitimes Research's observation, the technology of the NB-IoT standards are not much advanced than LoRa and Sigfox technologies, and its operating costs overall are relatively higher and its areas of applications are highly overlapped with those of unlicensed spectrum standards. Therefore, a number of MNOs have chosen to use the LTE-M standards to step into the B2B (business to business) service market, which requires a higher level of stability and security with large traffic volumes. The MNOs have also deployed LoRa/Sigfox networks in order to provide other IoT connections with more competitive prices.

Looking forward, with 3GPP ready to release the version of LTE Release 14, raising the functional indexes for the positioning capability, mobility and power consumption of the NB-IoT/LTE-M standards, the operation scale of cellular-based IoT networks are expected to expand significantly along with the evolution of its technology standards and maturing industrial supply chains and solutions.

