Jason Chen becomes Acer chairman

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Acer has appointed its chief executive officer (CEO) Jason Chen as chairman as part of the company's latest management reshuffle which also saw it get a new chief financial officer (CFO).

Chen, who keeps his CEO post, has replaced George Huang, who has stepped down from the chairmanship but remains on the board of directors.

The changes were approved by Acer's newly elected board of directors which convened June 21 after the annual shareholders’ meeting earlier that day, and the appointments took immediate effect.

Chen joined Acer in January 2014 as corporate president and CEO, focusing on the company’s transformation effort, according to the company. He has been accredited with quickly turning the company around to operating profitability in the first financial quarter and for the next three years, and expanding Acer’s business scope, it added.

"I would like to thank our co-founders, Stan Shih and George Huang, for entrusting me with the helm of Acer," said Chen, in a company press release. "After three years of deep-diving into opportunities and overcoming challenges, Acer today has a solid operation at hand. Looking forward, we will continue to move full steam ahead into what we do best, accelerate our pace in new businesses, while keeping our prospects open for exciting new opportunities that arise in this ever-changing ICT industry."

Acer also announced the appointment of Meggy Chen as its new CFO, effective July 1, 2017. Chen has accumulated nearly 30 years of experience in the financial sector, Acer said. Since joining Acer in 1999, she has served at the company for nearly 20 years responsible for corporate treasury at both the global and regional levels.

She will succeed the incumbent CFO Nancy Hu, who took the post in May 2014.