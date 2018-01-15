Flytech subsidiary in UK wins government project

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

POS (point of sale/service) device ODM/OEM Flytech Technology has seen its UK-based fully-owned distributor Box Technologies (Holdings) win procurement orders from the British Post Office, with initial shipments alreayd delivered in third-quarter 2017, according to the company. Second- and third-batch shipments are scheduled for 2018.

Flytech fully acquired Box Technologies for GBP12 million (US$17.52 million) in April 2017, leveraging its design and manufacturing capability to support the subsidiary's competition for procurement projects in the UK and other markets in West Europe, Flytech chairman Thomas Lam said.

While growing use of mobile payment services and price competition mainly from China-based makers have brought some negative impacts on Flytech, there is still strong demand based on procurement projects and Flytech will focus on such clients, Lam noted.

Mainly due to growing use of mobile payment services, Flytech expects the revenue proportion for hand-held POS devices to rise from 6% in 2017 to 10% in 2018, with most of the growth to come from the North America market.

Flytech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$734 million (US$24.5 million) for December, the highest-ever monthly figure. Those of NT$1.714 billion for ourth-quarter 2017 hit a quarterly record for the second consecutive time, and those of NT$6.565 billion for 2017 increased 16.37% on year.